Connecticut Newspapers
- The Advocate [Stamford]
- Bloomfield Journal [Bristol]
- The Branford Review [Guilford]
- The Bristol Press [Bristol]
- The Brookfield Journal [New Milford]
- Business Times [New Haven]
- The Chronicle [Willimantic]
- Clinton Recorder [Guilford]
- The Commercial Record [South Windsor]
- Connecticut Jewish Ledger [West Hartford]
- Connecticut Post [Bridgeport]
- The Day [New London]
- East Hartford Gazette [East Hartford]
- East Haven Advertiser [Milford]
- Fairfield Citizen-News [Fairfield]
- Fairfield County Weekly [Stamford]
- Fairfield Minuteman [Fairfield]
- Greenwich Time [Greenwich]
- Hartford Advocate [Hartford ]
- Hartford Business Journal [Hartford ]
- Hartford Courant [Hartford ]
- Hometown Publications [Moodus]
- The Hour [Norwalk]
- Journal Inquirer [Manchester]
- Kent Dispatch [Kent]
- Litchfield Enquirer [Litchfield]
- The Middletown Press [Middletown]
- New Britain Herald [New Britain]
- New Haven Advocate [New Haven]
- New Haven Register [New Haven]
- The New London Day [New London]
- New Milford Times [New Milford]
- Newington Town Crier [Bristol]
- Newtown Bee [Newtown ]
- The News-Times [Danbury]
- Pictorial-Gazette [Guilford]
- Record-Journal [Meriden]
- Redding Pilot [Redding]
- Regional Standard [Guilford]
- The Register Citizen [Torrington]
- Reminder [Vernon]
- Ridgefield Press [Ridgefield]
- Rocky Hill Post [Bristol]
- Shore Line Times [Guilford]
- The Spectrum [New Milford]
- Stonington Intelligencer [Stonington]
- Valley News [Bristol]
- Voices News [Southbury]
- Waterbury Republican-American [Waterbury]
- West Hartford News [Bristol]
- West Haven Voice [West Haven]
- Westport Minuteman [Westport]
- Weston Forum [Weston]
- Wethersfield Post [Bristol]
- Wilton Bulletin [Wilton]
- Windsor Journal [Bristol]
- Windsor Locks Journal [Bristol]
- Yale Daily News [New Haven]
- Yale Herald [New Haven]